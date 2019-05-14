FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo a box of merchandise is unloaded from a truck and sent along a conveyor belt at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart is rolling out free next-day delivery on its most popular items, increasing the stakes in the retail shipping wars with Amazon. The nation's largest retailer said Tuesday it's been building a network of more efficient e-commerce distribution centers to make that happen. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Walmart One-Day Delivery vs. Amazon Prime: Which One Is Better?
FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo a box of merchandise is unloaded from a truck and sent along a conveyor belt at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart is rolling out free next-day delivery on its most popular items, increasing the stakes in the retail shipping wars with Amazon. The nation's largest retailer said Tuesday it's been building a network of more efficient e-commerce distribution centers to make that happen. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ashley Esqueda is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Ashley joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ashley explains how 5G will work with our existing 4G networks and what users can expect in the future. They also discuss Walmart’s latest move in the shipping wars to offer one-day delivery versus Amazon Prime.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.