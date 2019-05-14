× Walmart One-Day Delivery vs. Amazon Prime: Which One Is Better?

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ashley Esqueda is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Ashley joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ashley explains how 5G will work with our existing 4G networks and what users can expect in the future. They also discuss Walmart’s latest move in the shipping wars to offer one-day delivery versus Amazon Prime.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.