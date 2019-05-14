Top Five@5 (5/14/19): Anthony Weiner is out, Pete Buttigieg slow-jams, a tribute to Tim Conway, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 14th, 2019:
Tiger Woods defends his Florida restaurant over questions about the death of Nicholas Immesberger, President Trump addresses a crowd in Louisiana about the growing field of Democrat for the 2020 election, Anthony Weiner is free from jail & talking, 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg slow-jams the news with Jimm Fallon, and a tribute to commedian Tim Conway.
