× The Opening Bell 5/14/19: U.S. & Chinese Tariffs – Just Growing Pains or A Dark Foreshadow?

The markets yesterday took a big hit loosing nearly 2%-3% in the wake of the announced tariff’s from the Trump administration. What made it even worse was China reciprocating with their own round of tariffs on American good. Steve Grzanich discussed the trade war with Greg Kraut (Managing Parnter of K Property Group and CEO of the Economic Policy Project) and sorted through if this is just a temporary hurdle or if it was the wrong move. Aalap Shah (Co-founder of SoMe Connect and Independent Digital Market Consultant) then joined the program to dive into the major shift that has caused the world of digital marketing to evolve.

{audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3639355/3639355_2019-05-14-070555.64kmono.mp3%5D