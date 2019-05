× The Old School VS New School of Digital Marketing

To consumers, digital marketing seems like just another way for companies to show you an ad, but if used correctly, it can skyrocket businesses to the top of their industries. Steve Grzanich and Aalap Shah (Co-founder of SoMe Connect and Independent Digital Market Consultant) discussed how the major players (like Facebook and Amazon) have completely shifted the way digital marketing is evolving and how much of it is now driven by tech.