The Global Epidemic of Intimate Terrorism

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by award-winning journalist and Associate Professor at American University, Rachel Louise Snyder! Rachel is the author of No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us and she talks about the overwhelming topic of domestic violence. You can follow Rachel on Twitter @RLSWrites or purchase her book here.

