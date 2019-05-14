× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.14.19: I love you man!

After a conversation about how hard it is for men to tell each other “I love you”, Steve Cochran calls up his good friend Spike O’Dell to tell him those three little words. Then, Chris Montiel of Covenant House and Octavia who resides at the Covenant House join us to share her incredible story going from living on the streets to now holding a steady job and going to school for nursing. We also speak to catcher James McCann of the Chicago White Sox about his career and connection to his teammates.