× “Sleepout” helps the homeless find a community of love and support

Chris Montiel of Covenant House and Octavia who resides at the Covenant House join the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming Sleep Out event. Octavia shares her incredible story going from living on the streets to now holding a steady job and going to school for nursing.

For more information please visit www.chicago.womenunitesleepout.org or www.covenanthouseil.org

Thursday, June 13th at 7PM, Covenant House will host its first “Women Unite” SLEEP OUT where female professionals and leaders in the community will raise money and sleep outside at St. James Plaza in downtown Chicago.

Wednesday, May 15th at 5:30pm Covenant House is hosting a kick-off reception for the “Women Unite” SLEEP OUT at Earl’s Kitchen + Bar at NEWCITY (1538 N Clybourn)