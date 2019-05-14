Roe Conn Full Show (5/14/19): Anthony Weiner returns to the Top Five@5, Kevin Powell searches for ‘CBD oil’ downtown, and more…

May 14, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, May 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on the Chicago Police looking into a pattern of murders that may point to a serial killer in our midsts, Crain’s Chicago Business reporter John Pletz explains how Illinois plans to divvy up the tax revenue from legalized marijuana, the crew sends Kevin Powell out on the street in search of ‘CBD Oil,’ the Top Five@5 features the return of Anthony Weiner, and Managing Director at Landmark Pest Management Rebecca Fyffe explains how “zombie raccoons” are created.

