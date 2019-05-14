× Printers Row Lit Fest is going back to its roots!

Bette Cerf Hill joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the 2019 Printers Row Lit Fest. Bette talks about getting back with the Lit Fest, what she was trying to accomplish when the Lit Fest started, when she recognized that the Lit Fest was going to be a success, how the festival has grown throughout the years, the challenge of putting on such a big festival, the changing face of the book publishing industry, the health of Chicago as a literary town and if the Lit Fest could be successful in any other neighborhood.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.