Patti Vasquez is Back From LA | Full Show | 05.13.19

Patti Vasquez is back in studio from her trip to LA!

On this episode, Patti welcomes Wright Gatewood, singer songwriter, & Carisa Marconet, from Lakeview Chamber of Commerce to talk about PorchFest Lakeview! The festival is on June 2nd, and it features local musicians performing on front of porches to host concerts!

Then Wayne Baker Brooks, blues musician joins in studio with John Bolger, comedian and regular contributor to the show!

