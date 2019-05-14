Patti Vasquez is Back From LA | Full Show | 05.13.19

Posted 3:16 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, May 14, 2019

John Bolger (Comedian), Patti Vasquez (WGN) & Wayne Baker Brooks (Musician)

Patti Vasquez is back in studio from her trip to LA!

On this episode, Patti welcomes Wright Gatewood, singer songwriter, & Carisa Marconet, from Lakeview Chamber of Commerce to talk about PorchFest Lakeview! The festival is on June 2nd, and it features local musicians performing on front of porches to host concerts!

Then Wayne Baker Brooks, blues musician joins in studio with John Bolger, comedian and regular contributor to the show!

Listen to the podcast here: 


Reach out to Patti!
FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.