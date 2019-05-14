Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with journalist Mike Fourcher in Lincoln Square

Justin Kaufmann and Mike Fourcher at Baker Miller in Lincoln Square, Chicago

Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by journalist and public affairs professional Mike Fourcher at Baker Miller in Lincoln Square. Mike talks about what Lincoln Square means to him, why the neighborhood is called “Mayberry in the city,” the importance of the Brown Line to Lincoln Square, the walkability of the neighborhood, how the neighborhood has changed through the years, the issues that are most important to residents of Lincoln Square and the political legacy of the 47th Ward.

