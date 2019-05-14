× Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini and Kellogg School Professor Phil Levy: “It would be really hard” not to purchase Chinese products

Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Professor Phil Levy joins John Williams to address President Trump’s implication that Americans should no longer purchase Chinese goods. That’s after China hit the U.S. with a threat to increase the tariff on American goods. Plus, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins the conversation to give his opinion on the president’s statements as a retailer himself.