Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-14-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the WGN softball team losing the first game of the season, the Tribune reporting that police are looking into a possible serial killer strangling women in Chicago, Lincoln Towing changing its name to Protective Towing, the Sox beating up on the Indians last night before today’s afternoon tilt, the Cubs starting a series in Cincinnati, the NBA Conference Finals starting and the NBA Draft Lottery taking place in Chicago. Also, no pulled muscles.