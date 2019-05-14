× Karen Conti | Full Show 5/12/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off her Mother’s Day show discussing the Safe Haven Law after the events of a woman attempting to drop her baby off at a fire station earlier in the week. Then, Karen is joined by award-winning journalist Professor Rachel Louise Snyder to talk about domestic violence. The show finishes up with a Mother’s Day quiz!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.