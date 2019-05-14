× Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein want “Booksmart” to be an anthem for this generation

The tremendous actresses Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their new film, “Booksmart.” Kaitlyn and Beanie talk about how they got involved with this movie, how the story is ultimately about a beautiful friendship, the way they were able to capture the emotion in the film, if they knew about the tradition of the high school party movie, the possibility that the movie could become a generational anthem, the amazing ensemble involved in the film, how the movie avoided clichés and how they relate to their characters in the film.

