Jalopnik Reviews Editor Andrew Collins reviews the Bird scooter share program in Los Angeles

In this Dec. 6, 2018, photo Bird scooters are parked besides a bike sharing docking station in downtown in downtown Washington. Electric scooters are overtaking station-based bicycles as the most popular form of shared transportation outside transit and cars. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Jalopnik Reviews Editor Andrew Collins joins John Williams from Los Angeles to talk about his experience with the Bird scooter share program there, just a month before it pilots in Chicago. He provides some of the surprising observations about users of the program, too.

