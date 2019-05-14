× ISMO is in Chicagoland AT the Improv with FUNNY from Finland!

Headlining comedy star and Laugh Factory World’s Funniest comedian ISMO joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as ISMO shares his career in comedy, growing up in Finland and the journey to national TV stardom in America and around the world! Listen as ISMO fill us in on adventures in Vegas and making his way to the Windy City for multiple shows at the Improv in Schaumburg. See ISMO as he enjoys Chicago and the area and get tickets for his Schaumburg shows at http://www.ismo.fun