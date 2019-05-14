Highlights: Indians 9 – White Sox 0 – 5/14/19

Posted 8:16 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 14, 2019

Chicago White Sox center fielder Charlie Tilson (22) makes a catch on Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians – May 14, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.