× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #12: By the Book

New Extension 720 tonight: The new film “Booksmart” looks to become the high school party film for a new generation. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are in studio to talk about their roles. Also, Printers Row Lit Fest is going back to its roots. For the 35th year, Bette Cerf Hill is back at the helm. We talk about one of the best Summer festivals Chicago has to offer. And what’s the most important philosophy book of all-time? Professor Al Gini has an argument for “Man’s Search for Meaning.” All that plus a live report from the NBA Draft Lottery with Mark Carman and a tour of Lincoln Squre with Mike Fourcher. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. By the book.

