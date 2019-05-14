× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.14.19: Living In A Post Horny Era

Hi-ya Tuesday! Today, Bill and Wendy play “The Who” themed contest with listeners. They also talk about the global helium shortage, the future of Party City, why we are living in a post-horny era, and more. Plus, Ashley Esqueda from CNET shares the latest in tech news.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.