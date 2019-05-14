Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.14.19: The Best of Tim Conway

Posted 1:55 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, May 14, 2019

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy remember the life and legacy of comedy legend Tim Conway. Conway died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with a long illness. He was 85 years old. Bill and Wendy also talk about their favorite variety shows.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.