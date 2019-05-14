× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.14.19: The Best of Tim Conway

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy remember the life and legacy of comedy legend Tim Conway. Conway died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with a long illness. He was 85 years old. Bill and Wendy also talk about their favorite variety shows.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.