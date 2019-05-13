× World Cocktail Day 2019 Recipes with Roe & Anna

Happy World Cocktail Day 2019!

Mixologist Becci Visconti West and Chef Dean Zanella join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the “Raising the Bar on Cocktails” event wherein homeowners, bartenders, and chefs are invited to this complimentary event, presented by Valcucine-Chicago for Pordenone, Italy-based Valcucine is debuting a new bar experience that also includes an eco-friendly design. LThe Milan-based company, ItalianCreationGroup is bringing Logica Celata to the Chicago to unveil of this sleek and sexy brand addition to the Valcucine collection.

—

Cilantro Collins

1.5 ounces Vodka

.5 ounce Cilantro Cordial

.5 ounce lemon juice

top with soda water (preferably Topo Chico)

Mix, shake and pour. Makes one drink.

Limoncello Spritz

1 ounce Limoncello

.5 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce Tattersall Bitter Orange

Top with brut proseccoMix, shake and pour. Makes one drink.

Cilantro Collins

1.5 ounces London Dry Gin

.5 ounce thyme cordial

.5 ounce lemon juice

2 shakes Angostura Bitters

Mix, shake and pour. Makes one drink.

Zucchini Blossom Pancakes– Chef Dean Zanella

· 10 – 12 zucchini blossoms

· 1 tsp. kosher salt

· 1 large egg

· 1/4 Cup buttermilk (or whole milk)

· 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour

· 1/4 Cup grated parmesan cheese

· 2 T Chopped Chives

· 1/2 tsp. freshly-ground black pepper

· 1-2 Tbsp. olive oil

· Goat Cheese (optional)

–

1. Clean and chop the zucchini blossoms.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine blossoms and all remaining ingredients, except olive oil and goat cheese.

3. Heat olive oil (enough to coat the bottom of the pan) in a medium skillet over medium heat.

4. When pan is hot, add about 1 heaping tablespoon of the batter to the pan.

5. Repeat to make more pancakes in the pan, making sure the pan is not too overcrowded (there should be space between the pancakes).

6. Fry until golden brown on the edges. Flip and fry on the other side until golden brown.

7. Remove pancakes to a paper-towel-lined plate to absorb the excess oil.

8. Continue frying pancakes until all of the batters is used up.

9. Top with Goat cheese and serve.

—

Asparagus Salad with Lemon-Thyme Dressing (serves 4) – Chef Dean Zanella

For the salad:

1 # Asparagus – bottoms trimmed, peeled and blanched

2 Heads Baby Red-Oak Leaf Lettuce, Torn into separate leaves

¼ Cup Goat Cheese (Prairie Fruits Farm)

For the dressing:

· 2 Spring Onions – julienned

· 1 T. Fresh Thyme – chopped

· 3 T. Fresh Lemon Juice

· 4 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and Pepper – to taste

–

Heat a small sauté pan over moderate heat. Add 2T. of the olive oil and the onion and cook for 30 seconds. Take the sauté pan off the heat and add the thyme to the oil to let the herb bloom. Add to a small mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix together.

To Serve:

Toss the asparagus in 2T. of the dressing, season with salt and pepper and divide among the four plates. Toss the lettuce in 2T. of the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper. Place the greens on top the asparagus. Scatter the goat cheese over the plates. Drizzle any additional dressing if desired and serve.