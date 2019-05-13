Wintrust Business Lunch 5/13/19: Outcome Health’s Most Recent Move, Avoiding Chinese Tariffs & Chicago’s Auction Industry

May 13, 2019
Outcome Health was the poster child of the startup community in Chicago last year, but Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis have followed the story all the way to now and they shared their most recent/surprising business decision. Ilyce Glink is keeping her eyes on the immediate impacts of the U.S./China trade war that’s boiling up this week, and Amy Guth is looking to Chicago’s auction industry where the money and art is flowing.

 

