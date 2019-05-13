Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu throws out Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez at first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Cleveland. The White Sox defeated the Indians 2-0. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
White Sox Weekly (05/12/19): Mother’s Day, Jose Abreu, Greg Pryor, Bill Naharodny and more…
Happy Mother’s Day to all as Mark Carman and Brian Noonan have a non-stop White Sox Weekly! First up, Carm shares White Sox members sharing their Mother’s Day wishes. Then, Carm shares an interview he had with Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson’s awesome efforts giving back to charity. Later on, former White Sox players Greg Pryor and Bill Naharodny join in sharing amazing clubhouse stories and what they’ve been up to lately.