× WGN Radio Theatre #386: The Life of Riley & Fort Laramie

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 12, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Life of Riley: Fixes Dinner For His Mother In Law” Starring: William Bendix; (05-14-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Fort Laramie: Army Wife” Starring Raymond Burr; (10-28-56).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre