× Theater on the Lake with Chef and Writer Ina Pinkney

Famed Chef and Writer Ina Pinkney joins the conversation via phone with Rick Kogan to talk about Theater on the Lake at The Lakefront Restaurant on Lake Shore Drive. Hear about all that goes into the planning and execution of large yet intimate affair.

Want to know more about Theater on the Lake? You can find details on Theater on the Lake at theateronthelake.com

Listen in on the conversation here: