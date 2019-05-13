The Top Five@5 (05/13/19): President Trump gives advice to businesses after tariff increase, Howard Stern says he helped Donald Trump win the White House, Bill Nye the ‘Science Guy’…uncensored, actress, singer Doris Day dies at 97.

Posted 7:21 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, May 13, 2019

Actress-singer Doris Day, is shown in this 1962 photo, was a recording star in the 1940s and a popular film star from the early 1950s through the early 1960s. (AP Photo)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 13th, 2019:

After President Trump increased tariffs on Chinese imports, he offered some advice to business owners that may be worried about the 25 percent tariff they would now have to pay. During an interview on ‘Good Morning America’, Howard Stern says he believes he helped Donald Trump win the White House. Bill Nye the ‘Science Guy’, during an appearance on ‘Last Week Tonight’ debunked a few myths about the ‘New Green Deal’, and actress/singer Doris Day dies at 97.

