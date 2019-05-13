× The Opening Bell 5/13/19: The Company Helping To Give Generations A Global Perspective

Study abroad has been a pillar at schools across the country for decades but thanks to the leadership of Mary Dwyer (CEO of IES Abroad) IES Abroad is now the biggest study abroad organization in the U.S. Steve Grzanich and Mary discussed the benefits of the college programs – touching on the way students shift their understanding of the world, to how many alumni have said the experience has helped them later on in their careers. Beth Mosher (Director of Public Affairs at AAA) then shared the results of a recent study detailing the way Americans look at electric vehicles, but the important takeaway is that Americans are warming to the technology.