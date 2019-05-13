× The man who caught the 2,000-RBI Albert Pujols ball, Ely Hydes: “It’s the people’s ball at this point”

Ely Hydes is the Detroit Tigers fan who caught Albert Pujols’ 2,000-RBI ball last week and he shares what led up to that moment. He explains what he decided when the team asked for the ball back, and what he plans to do instead with the ball.