The man who caught the 2,000-RBI Albert Pujols ball, Ely Hydes: “It’s the people’s ball at this point”

Posted 3:34 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, May 13, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols bats in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ely Hydes is the Detroit Tigers fan who caught Albert Pujols’ 2,000-RBI ball last week and he shares what led up to that moment. He explains what he decided when the team asked for the ball back, and what he plans to do instead with the ball.

