× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.13.19: Season finales, the catcher of the 2000-RBI ball, Riverwalk, trade tariffs

John Williams talks about season finales and penultimate episodes, like the ones last night of “Game of Thrones” and “Veep.” Listeners give John their favorite finale episodes. Then, with Doris Day having passed today, John wants to know whom you’d classify as another one of America’s Sweethearts in this century. And Ely Hydes caught a 2,000-RBI ball from Los Angeles Angels player Albert Pujols last week. He joins the show to talk about what he’s deciding he will do with that ball. John then wants to know more about virtual staging, so he calls on VHT Studios CEO Brian Balduf, who explains how everything works, even with drones. It’s opening day of the Riverwalk, too, so John checks in with Riverwalk Project Manager Michelle Woods, who talks about what’s new this year. Finally, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Professor Phil Levy talks about the pros and cons of the threat of China trade tariffs.