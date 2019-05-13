× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: We’ve got a lot to discuss

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Alex Kotlowitz’s new book, “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago”, Chicago violence, why Russian Network RT America wants you to distrust 5G Networks, and much more.

