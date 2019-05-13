The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/13/19): Ben Bradley talks to the widow of Chicago’s finest, Kass ponders life after ‘Game of Thrones,’ and more…

Officers prepare for the funeral for fallen Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Marmolejo and officer Conrad Gary were killed Monday night, Dec. 17 by a passing commuter train. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 187 (05/13/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley to talk about his conversation with the widow of Chicago Police Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and how media covers tough stories. Plus, Chicago Tribune reporter/Three-Eyed-Rave Will Lee looks at what happens to the void in culture after ‘Game of Thrones’ ends its epic run.

