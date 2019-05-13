Susan Schmidt on US-China tariff battle: “People are now concerned that this is going to weigh on the economy overall.’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Last week, President Trump hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, and China threatened to retaliate. Susan Schmidt, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what impact this could have on the economy.

