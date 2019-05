× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.13.19: What’s the deal with traffic?

The sun is finally out, but traffic is still grinding our gears! Dr. Most calls in to share some helpful and possibly lifesaving tips for the upcoming allergy season. Then, former Indiana Colts corner-back Dominic “Billy” Austin shares his story of overcoming cancer and helping youth afflicted with the same problems. Kristen Hall shares her cancer-free story and Ross Cochran tells us how we can help foster children in Illinois.