Squeeze | Lead Singer Glenn Tillbrook Reflects On 40 Years Of Sound

Sound Sessions speaks with lead singer of the British rock group Squeeze, Glenn Tillbrook. Host, Michael Heidemann and Glenn Tillbrook dive into Squeeze’s incredible catalog of music spanning nearly 40 years. Everything from the inspiration of “Up The Junction” to his love for Beyonce. See Squeeze headline The Chicago Theater with their The Squeeze Songbook Tour on Aug 31st and enjoy this in-depth conversation with legendary singer Glenn Tillbrook here on Sound Sessions!

