Russian Tea Time with the founding family

The founding family of Russian restaurant Russian Tea Time joins Rick Kogan in the studio alongside the new owner Altyn Montyyeva to give all the details on how Russian Tea Time started and where it is heading. The family talks about their journey to America and getting settled in a new country.

Never been to Russian Tea Time? You can find them open at 77 E. Adams Street Monday-Thursday from 11a-9p and 11a-11p Friday and Saturday.

Listen in on their story here: