Roe Conn Full Show (5/13/19): Bret Baier looks at the long road to the 2020 election, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, May 13th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte previews her investigative piece about a suburban contractor that allegedly scammed a homeowner out of $36,000 toward new windows, Fox News’ Bret Baier explains U.S. show of force in the Persian Gulf, Aviva’s Susan Schmidt looks at how the Chinese plan on retaliating over a 25% tariff increase on goods, the crew dissects the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones,” the Top Five@5 features Bill Nye uncensored, and Mixologist Becci Visconti West & Chef Dean Zanella stop by to promote Valcucine-Chicago’s new bar designs on World Cocktail Day.
