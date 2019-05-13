Northwestern University Management Professor Phil Levy on China trade tariffs

May 13, 2019

President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Professor Phil Levy joins John Williams to explain how U.S. trade tariffs will affect China, and why China retaliated with their own threat for high tariffs. And, Phil gives possible rationalizations for supporting the president’s trade threat.

