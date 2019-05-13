× No Coast Cinema | Zach Lona and Anthony Gibson, “He Who Lives in Hidden Lakes”

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome writer/director Zach Lona and producer Anthony Gibson to talk about their feature in-production, “He Who Lives in Hidden Lakes”.

In this mockumentary, we follow the many characters searching for the mythical “Hidden Man”, a cryptid in the same vein as Bigfoot or the Mothman. Zach and Anthony talk about the largely improvised film and the desire to make a myth that will both baffle and amuse their audience.