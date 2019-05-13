× No Coast Cinema Special Feature | Oliver Chan and Crisel Consunji, “Still Human”

On this special edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom Hush chats with the director and star of the award-winning film “Still Human”, Oliver Chan and Crisel Consunji.

The film follows a young domestic worker from the Philippines as she begins a new job as a caretake of a paralyzed man in Hong Kong. As they overcome cultural barriers, the pair learn to accept one another and recognize each other’s hopes and dreams. “Still Human” explores themes of human dignity and our search for connection as well as the cultural and social landscape that migrant workers must traverse in Hong Kong.