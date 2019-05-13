Nick Digilio 5.13.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews of “Detective Pikachu” and “Tolkien”, Best Counterculture Movies, How Chicago Streets Got Their Names

Posted 5:37 AM, May 13, 2019

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Charlie Says”, “The Hustle”, “Roll Red Roll”, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Hustle”, “Detective Pikachu”, “Tolkien”

+ Box Office Report

+ Remembering Peggy Lipton

+ Best Counterculture movies

Hour 3:

+ Best Counterculture movies (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ How Chicago Streets Got Their Names

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

