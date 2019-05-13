Nick Digilio 5.13.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews of “Detective Pikachu” and “Tolkien”, Best Counterculture Movies, How Chicago Streets Got Their Names
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Charlie Says”, “The Hustle”, “Roll Red Roll”, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “The Hustle”, “Detective Pikachu”, “Tolkien”
+ Box Office Report
+ Remembering Peggy Lipton
+ Best Counterculture movies
Hour 3:
+ Best Counterculture movies (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ How Chicago Streets Got Their Names
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
