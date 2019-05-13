Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

MVPP: Former NFL star shares empowering story in new book series helping children beat cancer

Posted 11:54 AM, May 13, 2019, by

Dominic "Billy" Austin'

Our MVPP of the day is Dominic “Billy” Austin, a former NFL star who shares his empowering story in new book series helping children beat cancer. Tackles4Cancer, a nonprofit organization with two primary missions: to assist young cancer patients with transportation to and from their lifesaving treatments and to infuse young readers with faith that they have what it takes to beat cancer.

For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/supervantacklescancer

