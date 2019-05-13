Monday Morning Movie Reviews | “Charlie Says”, “The Hustle”, “Detective Pikachu” and “Tolkien”

Posted 5:51 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, May 13, 2019

This April 28, 2019 photo shows Anne Hathaway, left, and Rebel Wilson posing for a portrait in New York to promote their film, "The Hustle." (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

All-star film critics Erik Childress and Jim Laczkowski  join Nick Digilio for the Monday Morning Movie Reviews!

This week, the gang looks at Matt Smith’s turn as Charles Manson in “Charlie Says”, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson’s “The Hustle”, the literary biopic “Tolkien” and video game turned feature film “Detective Pikachu”.

Plus, Erik reports on another big week for “Avengers” and forecasts this week’s release of “John Wick Chapter 3”.

