Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-13-19

Posted 3:39 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, May 13, 2019

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot already drawing heat from the new look Chicago City Council, The Chicago Park District deciding against setting a speed limit for the newly revamped trail, Chicago rolling out an electric scooter pilot program this summer, Second City announcing they are doing a rooftop bar, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from Milwaukee, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from Toronto, the Raptors advancing to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on a buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard and the WGN softball team beginning their season in the the Kup Media League.

