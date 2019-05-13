× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-13-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot already drawing heat from the new look Chicago City Council, The Chicago Park District deciding against setting a speed limit for the newly revamped trail, Chicago rolling out an electric scooter pilot program this summer, Second City announcing they are doing a rooftop bar, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from Milwaukee, the Sox taking 2 of 3 from Toronto, the Raptors advancing to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on a buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard and the WGN softball team beginning their season in the the Kup Media League.