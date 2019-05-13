Highlights: White Sox 5 – Indians 2 – 5/13/19

Posted 10:29 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, May 13, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians – May 13, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.