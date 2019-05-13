× Get a first look into “Next to Normal” with Tony Award-winning Director David Cromer

Bill and Wendy speak with veteran Chicago director David Cromer. David talks about his return to the Writers Theater to direct the Pulitzer-winning musical, “Next To Normal”, what it was like winning his Tony award for ‘The Band’s Visit’, his responsibilities as a director, how he became interested in theater and much more.

‘Next to Normal’ runs May 8 – June 16, 2019, at the Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe IL. Single tickets for ‘Next to Normal’, priced $35 – $80, are available at www.writerstheatre.org, by phone at 847-242-6000.

