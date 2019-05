× “Elton Jim” offers a new –“POT-CAST” — as America enthusiastically embraces “The Reefer Revolution”

In this 156th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano observes the U.S. is “going to pot” in a big way, as the “growing” trend of legalized marijuana is spreading fast and furious. Suddenly, TV ads and store shelves are filled with hemp and CBD-infused products as the former underground weed culture goes mainstream. Maybe Cheech and Chong were right…