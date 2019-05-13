× City Club of Chicago: Rep. Mike Quigley

May 13, 2019

Rep. Mike Quigley – China at Our Doorstep: A National Security Threat We Can No Longer Ignore

Rep. Mike Quigley

Mike Quigley was elected to Congress to represent Illinois’ 5th District on April 7, 2009. A former Cook County Commissioner who began his career through community service in the Lakeview neighborhood, Mike has served his community for more than thirty years. His election to Congress was an opportunity to take his unique style of reform-minded politics, which Chicagoans have known for years, from Cook County to Washington.

He has also proposed smart policies to crack down on corruption and increase government transparency. Mike is the co-founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Transparency Caucus, and he has introduced landmark legislation that would significantly strengthen oversight at all branches of the federal government and utilizes 21st century technology to expand public access to information.

As the only Illinois member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Mike is using his position to prioritize investments in innovation and Chicago-area infrastructure, which will grow the local economy and spur job creation. He’s also fighting to put more cops on the streets, protect funding for vital housing and social services programs and is a leading voice for smarter defense spending and nuclear arms reduction. He currently serves on the Subcommittee on Financial Services and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Mike was appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to serve as Chairman of the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee in for the 115th Congress. The FSGG Appropriations Subcommittee is responsible for providing oversight and approval over annual spending levels for a diverse number of agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Small Business Administration, the Judiciary, and the Federal Communications Commission. In this role, Mike is focused on continuing his efforts to protect consumers, promote small business, and protect our financial system from policies that prioritize Wall Street at the expense of working Americans.

In 2015, Mike was appointed by Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to serve on the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). The committee oversees the activities of the entire Intelligence Community. Representing Chicago, one of the nation’s largest cities and a major hub for travel and commerce, Mike brings to the committee a unique understanding of the national security challenges we face and has championed policies that will really keep America safe. He believes the government has both the capability and responsibility to strike the proper balance between protecting our nation’s security and safeguarding the civil liberties of its citizens and will serve as a watchdog over our intelligence agencies. He currently serves on the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee and the Emerging Threats Subcommittee.

He previously served on the House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, where he was the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on TARP, Financial Services, and Bailouts of Public and Private Programs.

Mike has established himself as a leader on many of our nation’s most challenging and significant issues. He continues to fight for full LGBT equality as Vice Chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus, as well as a woman’s right to choose and commonsense gun law reforms that will make our communities safer.