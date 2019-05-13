× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.13.19: RIP Peggy And Doris Day!

Today we’ve lost another great Hollywood talent, Doris Day. Bill and Wendy remember her life and career. Over the weekend, we also lost actress Peggy Lipton. Tony Award-winning director and Chicagoan David Cromer joins us. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn is back for another edition of Zorn Monday.



