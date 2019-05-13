× B2B – Spanish Wine Highlights with Binny’s Wine Manager Jon Adam

Spain is more than old school! Just back from his trip to Spain, Binny’s Oak Brook Wine Manager Jon Adam joins the Barrel to Bottle team to highlight wines from two thriving Spanish winemaking regions: Rueda and Ribera del Duero. The team tastes whites from Rueda: Jose Pariente Sauvignon Blanc, Naia Rueda and Naia Naiades; and reds from Ribera del Duero: Torres Celeste Crianza Blue Label, Protos Reserva and Vega Sicilia Valbuena. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when your questions are answered for a $20 Binny’s Gift Card. This week, the team explains why wine prices can vary so much from bottle to bottle.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3638551/3638551_2019-05-10-185351.64kmono.mp3

